A WOMAN who took in her sister’s two children after her sudden death has won our Gwent’s Best Mum competition.

Mothers from across the region were nominated for the South Wales Argus competition to celebrate Mother’s Day.

After much deliberation the panel of judges, including South Wales Argus’ editor Nicole Garnon, named Jayne Long the winner.

The mum from Nantyglo was nominated by her niece, 20-year-old Summer Thomas.

Miss Thomas’ mother Clair died from a sudden brain haemorrhage when she was 31-years-old.

She said “When I was five-years-old my mother died. My aunt Jayne, who had three children of her own, took in me and my sister.

“Without her I believe we would have ended up in foster care.”

She added: “She treated me and my sister as though we were her own children and we never went without anything.

“She’s so selfless and she helped me get through losing my Mam. It shows just how close we are at the fact I don’t call her my aunty but my Mam.

“I owe a lot to this woman and a thank-you just wouldn’t be enough.”

Miss Thomas added: “I’m over the moon that she won. It really means a lot and she deserves the prize.”

When she was told she had won Mrs Long said: “I am overwhelmed. My sister died in 2004 and it was a big shock.

"We were very close, and losing her was awful.

“I decided to take her children on with my husband. That was when Summer was five and her sister Shakira was 18 months. I have three of my own children but growing up they were with us most days anyway, so they settled in quite well.”

Mrs Long has won the title of Gwent’s Best Mum and a Sunday lunch for two at the newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud.

She will receive a pampering treat of a manicure with Shellac from Utopia on George Street, Pontypool.

The runner up for the title was Jill Farrier from Aberbargoed. She was nominated by her partner Scott Edwards on behalf of their five-year-old son Oakley.

She has won a prize of a cream tea for two at Toast Tushill which is located on Coleford Road in Chepstow.

In 2012 Miss Farrier gave birth to a boy called Finley, but he was born premature and died when he was three-days-old.

Then in 2013 Oakley was born 10 weeks premature and had to stay in hospital for two-and-half-months

She said: “He had problems with his lungs and needed tubes and a ventilator to help him breathe.

“We didn’t believe it when Oakley came home. The whole time he was in hospital I was afraid of losing him like Finley.”

Oakley is on the autism spectrum and can’t walk or talk.

Miss Farrier said: “Other than his disability he is healthy and is always so happy. He loves school and he loves music, especially Jason Derulo.”

Miss Farrier has a personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the loss of her first child. Despite this she is committed to caring for her son and giving him the best life possible.

She said: “I fought for him to get into school and for the equipment he needs. We are now fundraising for a new bed for him which is called a safe place as it’s enclosed and moves up and down. It will cost £10,000.”

When she was told about her prize she said: “It’s nice to think that I was chosen. You forget what you are doing as a mum because it’s your everyday life. But when you’re completely exhausted and crying at night it’s nice to think you were recognised and that people think you are doing a good job.”

The family run a Facebook group called Watching Oakley Grow where people can track their son’s development. To find out more visit facebook.com/groups/1509366519348907.