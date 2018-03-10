RACHEL Williams’ book is an honest and brave account of her life. From the beginning, it grips the reader and you will probably find yourself binge-reading it in a couple of days.

In The Devil at Home, which was released on Thursday, Mrs Williams shares what 18 years with an abusive partner was like. It shows both sides of the relationship and, for instance, chapters begin with extracts of what Darren wrote for Mrs Williams in birthday cards; ‘To my darling Rachel, you are my one true Valentine, the one I will always love. You were meant for me so please please please always be my valentine, in this life and the next. Love u, always, Darren’.

The book is full of references to Newport – from George Street bridge to the Brynglas woods – which, to me, really brings the issue home and makes the book even more powerful. The Devil at Home really moved me, which surprised me as I already knew Mrs Williams story. Reading it in her own words is different, more poignant.

With a foreword from actor Michael Sheen, Mrs Williams' book is a must read. It increases our understanding of domestic violence while showing us that, even in the darkest times, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Here's an extract from the book:

“WHEN my friend Alex threw a house party a couple months into our relationship, I knew it wasn’t Darren’s thing but desperately wanted him to come and meet everyone.

`It’s her twenty-first birthday!’ I said. ‘Come on, it’ll be fun!’

After a lot of arm twisting he agreed. We left Josh round at my mum’s for the night and walked to the party via Black Ash Park. We had a great time — Darren was on form and all my mates seemed to like him.

But once we said our goodbyes and started off on our own, his mood changed. `So what about you then, you little slag?’ he spat. `Eh?’ I replied, unsure whether he was joking or not.

‘How many boyfriends you had before me then?’ After a brief moment, I remembered a conversation we’d had at the party. An ex of mine had been mentioned, completely innocently and in passing. He wasn’t even really a proper boyfriend, just someone I’d been on a few nights out with. That must be why he’s upset, I thought.

`It wasn’t anything serious,’ I said, trying to reassure him, even though he was clearly overreacting. ‘It’s history. It’s nothing to do with you and me.’

The next thing I knew I had lost my footing and was toppling down a small embankment. I landed awkwardly, face down in a bed of stinging nettles. Did Darren just push me? I thought, struggling to my feet.

I climbed back up to the footpath expecting Darren to hold out a hand and help me up, but he was already walking away. Tipsy, confused and with my face stinging like mad, all I could do was follow him like a wounded puppy.

When we got back to my place I hurried inside, grabbed some of Josh’s Sudacrem and plastered it all over my face. It was the only thing I could think of that might relieve the stings.

I took a few deep breaths and collected my thoughts. What the hell just happened? He’s never spoken to me like that before. And did he really just push me over? `Look what you’ve done!’ I said, turning to him and pointing to my face. I expected an apology, an explanation — something. But he couldn’t even look at me. He went straight back out the door, got in his Mini Metro and left. I went to bed with my face still throbbing. I felt so upset that we’d had our first argument that I cried myself to sleep.”