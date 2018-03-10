A HOST of top musical talent will be descending on Newport in the summer for a festival in Tredegar Park.

Soul II Soul, the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club and Aswad will be taking to the stage of Party At The Park on Friday, July 13.

Organised by the team who brought Billy Ocean to Rodney Parade in 2017, the festival has been moved to Tredegar Park for its second edition.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 9am on Monday, March 12 and those wishing to attend can pre-register for discounted tickets.

A statement on the website said: "Not only will we have an even bigger line-up but we will also have more bars, toilets and food vendors for everyone to enjoy.

"All tickets include a return shuttle from Newport City Centre to Tredegar Park.

"Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 12 at 9am."

The headline acts for the festival were announced on Friday, March 9.

For information on tickets, or to pre-register, go to partyattheparknewport.co.uk/.

Alternatively, search Party At The Park Newport on Facebook.