A MOTHER who is dying of cancer is appealing for donations in a desperate bid to help fund alternative treatments to prolong her life.

Dawn Wilson, who is from Caerleon but now lives in Hengoed, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2014 and discovered last year that it was terminal.

She then appealed to Argus readers to make donations to enable her to create memories with her daughters.

“I will not be here when my 12-year-old and nine-year-old daughters are adults,” she said. “So I wanted to make memories.

“I would like to thank people for their generosity. The donations allowed us as a family to create wonderful memories.

“We went to Florida and had fun. We needed to do any memory making involving travelling before I started chemotherapy.”

But the ex-teacher has now revealed that since starting chemotherapy in April 2017 it has become “less effective”.

“Chemotherapy is not pleasant,” said the 35-year-old.

“But what is worse the chemotherapy has not worked as well as we thought.

“It has stopped the tumours from growing but they have not shrunk. We were hoping they would because it would give me more time.”

Mrs Wilson said that she has since launched a Justgiving page, with an aim of raising £5,000 to fund any potential alternative treatments.

She said: “I am now hoping to explore less traditional methods to see if the tumours can be shrunk.

“There are alternative treatments out there but unfortunately they are not offered on the NHS.

“The biggest problem is cost.

"Firstly I would need opinions from specialists in London and they cost roughly £300 per session. And treatments they may suggest will cost much more."

Mrs Wilson is urging as many people as possible to make donations.

She said: “I am aware that the alternative treatments that I may be given might not work. But at least I can look my daughters in the eyes and say that we had tried everything.

“I believe we can raise the total sum of money but it is going to involve a lot of people making donations.

“If we reach our target then it could make a big difference. I really hope people are able to donate.”

She added: "If people can make a donation it will be really appreciated."

If you would like to make a donation, visit the website bit.ly/2GjxaFx