THE new Welsh Government dementia action plan must be clearer on how it will be delivered, according to the assembly’s cross-party group on the condition.

Further details are sought on the plan’s attached funding of £10million, and how the new dementia delivery group will monitor its operation.

Lynne Neagle, the chairwoman of the dementia cross party group, has written to Vaughan Gething AM, the health secretary to ask for specific details on the plan, which was published by Welsh Government last month.

The Torfaen AM said: “The cross-party group on dementia broadly welcomes the new plan as a positive step forward but as the Welsh Government is keen to see the plan as a living document we are keen to use our influence to continue to examine its ongoing development and implementation.

“In particular, we are keen to know how the £10m annual funding attached to the plan will be allocated and who will sit on the new dementia delivery assurance and implementation group and how we can ensure that group can hold the Welsh Government and other organisations accountable to the action plan.

“We have also asked the cabinet secretary to ensure that the community groups which contributed to the consultation process receive feedback now that the action plan has been published.”

The cross-party group on dementia also wants to see carers of people with the condition a have representation on a new national forum, proposed by Huw Irranca-Davies AM, the minister of children and social care.

Ms Neagle has written to the minister on the subject of a new ministerial advisory group and plans to establish the new forum.

She said: “The cross-party group on dementia has often discussed the challenges faced by carers of people with dementia.

“People affected by dementia, who regularly attend our cross-party group have shared their own experiences of caring.

“It is the understanding of our Group that carers of people with dementia face particular challenges in their caring role due to the nature of the condition.

“That is why we are recommending the Ministerial Advisory Group specifically includes carers of people with dementia to ensure they have the opportunity to influence policy that directly affects them.”