A FUNDRAISING meal to raise money for a boy fighting a rare form of cancer has raised more than £1,000.

The Kings Head hotel in Cross Street, Abergavenny donated takings from the fundraising event on Sunday to an appeal for two-year-old Jacob Jones who has been diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma.

A three-course meal was on offer to diners costing £19.95, with the total raised £1,021 including a £50 donation from Abergavenny Round Table. Money raised will go towards a family appeal to raise £250,000 so that Jacob can receive specialist treatment in America which is not available on the NHS.

A Crowdfunding page has raised £37,963 as of yesterday and further events held have raised around an extra £7,000.

Fundraisers are now launching red, rubber wristbands with Jacob’s name and the name of the condition he is fighting written on them to raise further awareness and funds.

The wristbands will be sold for £2 each.

For details of how to buy wristbands and more information, contact the Jacob’s Fight Facebook page.