TORFAEN council is inviting the community to join its first 'spring clean' event at Cwmbran Boating Lake this Friday.

Community groups, sports and social clubs, churches, schools, businesses and residents are all welcome and should meet outside the café at the boating lake for 12pm.

The event will be led by Keep Wales Tidy and all equipment will be provided.

Torfaen council’s environment head, cllr Fiona Cross, said “it would be fantastic to see as many people there as possible” and urged regular users of the park to “spare an hour to help us make a difference”.

Planned event include Pontypool Park on March 23, and Garn Lakes on April 6 and visit www.torfaen.gov.uk/springclean for more.