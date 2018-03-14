THE South Wales Metro project will result in better public transport links even if electrification of some lines is delayed or does not go ahead at all, first minister Carwyn Jones has said.

Last week it was claimed the part of the scheme, which will involve a new network of trains, trams and buses running throughout the region, involving electrifying the line between Cardiff and Ebbw Vale had been scrapped.

And, speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood pressed Mr Jones to explain the situation, saying: “Your government won't explain what's going on, and people want clarity.”

“Can you confirm that you no longer have any intention to electrify the Ebbw Vale line by 2023?” she asked.

Mr Jones replied: “The Ebbw Vale line was not included in the original spec for electrification.

“That does not mean, of course, that there won't be more frequent services on the line. That will happen.”

But Ms Wood replied: “This sounds to me very much like a reverse gear.

“Your original business case included the Ebbw Vale line. It said, and I quote: ’The case for electrification of the Valley Lines rail network is, first and foremost, on the basis that all lines are included from Ebbw Vale to Maesteg and with the Vale of Glamorgan line also included’.”

The first minister replied: “They haven't been discontinued, because there will be more frequent services on those lines.”

But he added the UK Government announcing electrification of the line from Cardiff to Swansea has been scraped made the project more expensive.

“There will be more frequent services,” he said. “There will be better services.

“Some lines we'll electrify first.

“The business case for others will be looked at in the future. We can't electrify them all at once. “We're looking at the lines and developing electrification as time goes on.”

The operation of the Metro will be the responsibility of the company which is handed the contract to run the Wales and Borders rail franchise from October. Arriva Trains Wales, which currently runs the service, Abellio Rail Cymru, KeolisAmey and MTR Corporation, had originally put in bids to run the contract, which will be awarded in the coming months. But Arriva dropped out in October last year and last month Abellio announced it was also pulling out of the running following the collapse of construction giant Carillion.