AN ASSAULT has taken place in Abergavenny and Gwent Police are appealing for information.

The incident happened on Cross Street at about 1.45am on Monday, March 12.

The victim had been parked on Cross Street outside the local Chinese takeaway. He was then approached by the man and woman who asked for a lift to Llanfoist.

When refused, the man went on to assault the victim causing injuries to his neck and throat.

The victim did manage to get away but was left shaken.

The offender has been described as white, in his late 20s, well-built with a shaven head and wearing a light-coloured jacket.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 12 12/03/18.