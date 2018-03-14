A WOMAN has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting two police officers in Monmouthshire.

According to Gwent Police, the woman from Bristol was charged after the incident at 6.40pm on Sunday, March 11.

A force spokeswoman said they "received reports of a disorder on the High Street in Raglan."

"Two officers attended the scene and were assaulted receiving minor injuries," she said.

"A 22 year-old woman from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been charged and bailed until April 3 2018."