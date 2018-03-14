MORRISONS' long-awaited store in Abergavenny opened this morning.

Shoppers queued outside the new development at the site of the former Cattle Market on Lion Street before doors opened at 9.30am.

The supermarket scheme was first announced in 2004 but has seen years of wrangling before the final design was approved in December, 2016, by Monmouthshire County Council's planning committee.

The 25,000sq foot store has created 250 new jobs.

It will also stock more than 300 locally sourced products.