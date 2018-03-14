TRIBUTES have been paid to the owner of legendary Newport venue TJs to mark the eight-year anniversary of his death.

John Sicolo, who had owned the bar for almost 40 years, died on March 14 2010, prompting a huge response from the music scene and community he helped create.

Over the years, TJs attracted tens of thousands of bands including Oasis, the Manic Street Preachers and Feeder alongside top accolades from global magazines and music critics.

In 2016, the Argus also spoke to several gig goers who shared their memories of John Sicolo during the venue's heyday.

An unknown band performing during TJs heyday (Photo supplied by Nathan Jennings)

Although the venue has fallen into disrepair since its closure in 2010, a bouquet of flowers could be seen outside the venue today in tribute to the well-known Newport figure.

Crowds turn out for John Sicolo's funeral in 2010

Filmmaker Nathan Jennings, who is originally from Newport, is also producing a documentary the city's music scene.

The 'Rock of Newport' focuses on the city's “self-supportive independent music scene, whose sounds and stories captivated all over the world”.

It aims to explore Newport's musical heritage, with a heavy focus on TJs and John Sicolo alongside many rare tales and unseen interviews.

"Today marks the 8 year anniversary of when john passed away. Not a day goes by where the people of newport, don't remember what this larger than life character did for this town," Mr Jennings said.

"John was continually supportive of the music venue ethos until his death and Tj's subsequent closure in 2010."

He added:"What John gave the people of Newport was, opportunity, hospitality and honestly, many people considered him to be family and he will be deeply missed."

Welsh graffiti artist Bagsy - whose previous subjects include Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood and Hollywood actor, Michael Sheen – has also paid tribute by penning his own piece of Mr Sicolo.

Picture: Bagsy / www.bagsybags.net

Would you like to pay tribute to John Sicolo? Email us at newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk