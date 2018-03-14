UPDATE 5.05pm

All train lines have reopened between Rhymney and Cardiff after the earlier incident with the railway bridge in Pengam. The road underneath the railway bridge has also re-opened.

Welsh Water are still working on the burst water main. Pengam lights still has temporary traffic lights while this essential work is carried out.

⚠️ CLEARED #Pengam - All lines have reopened between Cardiff Queen Street and Rhymney. Trains may continue to be delayed by up to 15 minutes as services return to normal.https://t.co/ebqza1r41d pic.twitter.com/w3PuOS0ASs — Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) March 14, 2018

------------------------------

A CLOSED road and bust water main is causing widespread disruption around Pengam.

Welsh Water are on site dealing with a burst water main which requires works to be carried out with temporary traffic lights.

In the same area, a vehicle has damaged the railway bridge and the road is currently closed.

Network Rail and Gwent Police are currently on site.

#Pengam - Road transport is operating between Ystrad Mynach and Bargoed, in place of cancelled trains. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) March 14, 2018

As a result, Arriva Trains Wales are transporting passengers between Bargoed and Ystrad Mynach by bus in both directions until further notice.

⚠️Service update: Following a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at #Pengam disruption is expected until 13:30.



🚃 Train service Rhymney - Bargoed

🚍 Bus service Bargoed - Ystrad Mynach

🚃Train service Ystrad Mynach - Penarth — Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) March 14, 2018

Caerphilly County Borough Council have asked people to use alternative routes wherever possible.