UPDATE 5.05pm

All train lines have reopened between Rhymney and Cardiff after the earlier incident with the railway bridge in Pengam. The road underneath the railway bridge has also re-opened.

Welsh Water are still working on the burst water main. Pengam lights still has temporary traffic lights while this essential work is carried out.

A CLOSED road and bust water main is causing widespread disruption around Pengam.

Welsh Water are on site dealing with a burst water main which requires works to be carried out with temporary traffic lights.

In the same area, a vehicle has damaged the railway bridge and the road is currently closed.

Network Rail and Gwent Police are currently on site.

As a result, Arriva Trains Wales are transporting passengers between Bargoed and Ystrad Mynach by bus in both directions until further notice.

Caerphilly County Borough Council have asked people to use alternative routes wherever possible.