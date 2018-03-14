TRY top Italian grub in Pontypool Indoor Market this month when an award-winning chef returns to host a pop-up restaurant.

Mark Coulton, of Sugar Loaf Catering, is known for wins at the Great Taste and Wales True Taste awards and will host the event on March 22 at 7pm.

Following successful tapas and Greek-themed events hosted by Mr Coulton and his team last year, the chef will return with an Italian theme.

On the menu for the evening will be focaccia and olives for starters with slow cooked beef in a tomato, garlic and olive oil sauce served with chilli and parmesan polenta, cavolo nero, and garlic potatoes.

A vegetarian option of roasted pepper with spiced aubergine and Tallegio cheese will be available.

The meal will be finished with a trio of desserts including panna cotta, tirami su and prosecco jelly.

The events are form part of Torfaen County Borough Council’s ‘Foodie Thursday’ scheme which aims to put a spotlight on food traders by offering them rent reductions for a day at events.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the first event on September 7 last year, Torfaen CBC’s business, tourism, leisure and culture head, cllr Alan Jones, said: “We hope that Foodie Thursday’s will give people a new reason to rediscover the market and engage with local traders.”

Tickets are £15 for food and are available from Pontypool Indoor Market.

Call 01495 742757 or email pontypoolmarketmanager@torfaen.gov.uk for more.