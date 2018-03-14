BUDDING and experienced bakers will go head-to-head for a children's charity.

The Great Welsh Cake Off returns on March 25 for a baking battle for Action for Children Fostering Wales.

Bakers are asked to register for the event and then bring their star bakes to to Beechwood House in Newport between 10.30am and 10.45am and a panel of judges will be on-hand to taste bakes.

There are a range of prizes available for the best cakes.

People are invited to come along and enjoy the fun, as cakes, teas and coffees will be on sale and there will be lots of activities to keep children busy too including a tombola, name the bear and children’s craft and cake decorating activities.

Matt Lewis from Action for Children Fostering Wales, said: "This will be the fourth year that the competition has run and the standard of cake is getting better every year.

"I can’t wait to taste this year’s creations. It’s a great event and all proceeds raised from our cake and cuppa sales will go to Action for Children Fostering Wales to help pay for a fun day out for our foster children.

"By supporting the Great Welsh Cake Off, you are helping to support some of the most vulnerable children in our area so come please come along and enjoy a lovely day for all the family."

Entry is free but places are limited, so if you would like to enter a cake call 01633 270422 or email fostering.wales@actionforchildren.org.uk