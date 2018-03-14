"PROGRESS has been made" on negotiations between the Welsh and UK Governments over the Brexit Bill, Carwyn Jones said after a meeting with Theresa May.

The first minister, along with his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon, travelled to Downing Street earlier today to discuss the UK Government's EU Withdrawal Bill, which is currently passing through the House of Lords.

The devolved governments have both said they will not support the bill in its current form, claiming it will result in powers over devolved areas such as farming returning to Westminster.

Speaking outside Downing Street following the meeting, Mr Jones said: "We want to make sure that we come to an agreement on where powers lie and how they are dealt with in the future.

"Progress has been made but I am not yet in a position to recommend to the National Assembly that we should give our consent to the Withdrawal Bill."

But he added: "I'm hopeful we will be in a position where that will be possible in the next few days - no more than a week or two, I would say, time is running out - but we are not there yet."

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Jones and Mrs May had "agreed that they should continue to work together to find an agreement" on the bill.

The Welsh Government has presented a so-called Continuity Bill, which would keep EU law in devolved areas in place post-Brexit, and is being treated as emergency legislation, meaning it could become law as soon as next week.