A DOCKER, who waited at his former partner's home before attacking her and causing damage to her car, has been jailed.

Jerome Samuels, 24, of Ogmore Crescent, Newport, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, March 14 after previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to counts of common assault and criminal damage in a separate incident against Rebecca Barnbrook.

Prosecuting, Kathryn Lane told the court about the incident which occurred on January 5 of this year, while the pair were “on a break”.

“He demanded to see her telephone,” said Miss Lane, adding Samuels was “angry, aggressive and gritting his teeth” before causing damage to her iPhone.

The court heard that Miss Barnbrook was initially prevented from collecting her daughter from her ex-partner’s house by this defendant.

“He dragged her from behind. ‘Where do you think you are going?’ he said,” said Miss Lane, before Samuels sunk his teeth into her arm and continued attacking Miss Barnbrook.

“The defendant bit her left arm, taking the car keys from her and threw them.

“He smashed her head on the floor while on top of her six or more times.”

After Miss Barnbrook managed to free herself from underneath Samuels, he continued his attack on her car, the court heard.

“He said ‘Watch this’ and kicked her wing mirror off,” added Miss Lane.

The barrister added that during her interview, Miss Barnbrook told the police about a previous incident from December 21 of last year where she was assaulted by Samuels but did not report it at the time.

“An argument broke out and the defendant punched her to the left side of her head,” she said.

The court heard that Samuels hit her again, before the complainant fought back and Samuels did apologise to her.

In her victim personal statement, Miss Barnbrook said she felt “isolated” since the assault and was experiencing “flashing white lights” and “flashbacks”.

Read aloud by Miss Lane, she said: “I don’t feel connected to anything. I just feel numb.”

Miss Lane said: “She was vulnerable at the time, suffering at the hands of this defendant as shown by this assault.

“This was a deliberate and targeted attack on a vulnerable victim.”

Defending, David Leathley said Samuels accepted his responsibility for the assaults by changing his plea to guilty ahead of the planned trial.

He added that Samuels was “not indigenously violent”.

“There is little violence in this young man’s life,” said Mr Leathley, adding Samuels was "not indigenously violent".

Mr Leathley added that Samuels had “suffered a long period of unemployment” but had found full-time work.

“He is working 12 hour shifts at Dowds Shipping in Newport docks as a docker,” said Mr Leathley.

Concluding, recorder Richard Williams said: “It was a sustained and repeated attack.”

Samuels was sentenced to nine months in prison for assault occasioning actual bodily harm with concurrent terms of two months and one month for the common assault and criminal damage respectively.

Mr Williams placed a restraining order on Samuels contacting Miss Barnbrook for a period of three years, directly or indirectly, and from attending her property or her mother's.