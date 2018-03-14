LAST week I had the pleasure of attending the launch of the Welsh Valleys Engineering Project at the General Offices in Ebbw Vale.

The project is an exciting new engineering education programme established by the Royal Academy of Engineering and delivered by the Panasonic Trust who have committed to a minimum of five years of support.

The programme will deliver science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education support for students and teachers and make connections with industry to provide career guidance both in Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil.

It was great to see so many Blaenau Gwent schools participating at the launch and I was delighted to present the award for best outcome of the day to Ebbw Fawr Learning Community.

It really was inspiring to see pupils, primary and secondary, so enthused by the activities on offer.

Supporting STEM learning in our schools will ensure that our pupils are given every opportunity to access good quality employment.

Similar projects in Barrow-in-Furness, Stoke-on-Trent, and Lowestoft, Suffolk have been a great success and I hope this is emulated here in Blaenau Gwent.

Developing a strong skills base in Blaenau Gwent and across the Valleys will ensure that we can support new engineering companies investing in south Wales.

Forging strong links between primary and secondary schools, further education colleges and partners in industry is vital to make this a success.

I am hopeful that this project will provide the support needed to both pupils and staff to help develop some of our future engineers.

- Down in Cardiff Bay I was pleased to support the Paul Popham Fund, Renal Support Wales to mark World Kidney Day.

The organisation carries out fantastic work to support kidney patients across Wales so that they can lead a better quality of life.

The Paul Popham Fund provides much needed advice and support to patients supporting their physical and psychological well-being and also supporting the improvement of facilitates.

For more information you can visit the organisations website at paulpophamfund.co.uk.

- My next advice surgeries are being held on Friday, March 16, from 3.30pm until 4.30pm at The Tabor Centre, Davies Street, Brynmawr and on Friday, March 23, from 2pm until 3pm at the STAR Centre, Sirhowy, Tredegar.

No appointment necessary.

If you are unable to attend a surgery or have any Blaenau Gwent issues or concerns you wish to discuss, then please get in touch by email: Alun.Davies@assembly.wales, by phone: 01495 311160, by post: 23 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr, NP23 4AQ or via my Facebook page: facebook.com/AMAlunDavies