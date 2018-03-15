TRAFFIC is slow on the M4 eastbound following an earlier accident between junction 25 - Newport - and junction 24 - Coldra.
All lanes have re-opened and the accident was cleared from lane two of three to the hard shoulder at 7am, with traffic queuing back to junction 26 – Malpas - and an average speed of 15mph.
Elsewhere on the M4, delays are easing on the westbound side, with heavy traffic reported between junction 26 and junction 29 - St Mellons – with an average speed of 20mph.
The A467 southbound between Meadowland Drive and the motorway has an average speed of 10mph with delays of seven minutes and increasing.
