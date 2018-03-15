ANOTHER blast of wintry weather could bring snow to Gwent on Sunday after the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the region.

The warning comes into effect at 12.05am on March 18 and covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen, ending at 11.55pm.

The Met Office is warning that air, rail and road travel disruption could be caused by snow, with power cuts and mobile phone service issues possible.

The warning from the Met Office states: “Snow showers are likely to continue throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

“There is a small chance that snow may fall for a longer period across southern, and particularly south eastern regions for a time on Sunday.

“There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected. There is a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”

The chief forecaster added: “Not all places will see snow showers, but where they do form locally one to three centimetres of snow is possible in places.

“Furthermore, showers may become organised into bands at times resulting in locally around 5cm accumulating, with this most likely near the Thames Estuary and the Wash.

“Some melting of lying snow is expected during the middle of the day.

“Should the small chance of a more organised band of snow affecting the southern and south eastern regions come into fruition, a more widespread two to 5cm could be possible here, with some low-level areas seeing 10cm. High ground could see locally 10 to 20cm.

“Some isolated ice patches may form where run off from saturated fields freezes overnight.”