OFFICERS are trying to identify the person pictured following a report of a burglary at Central Garage in Blaina last month.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "During the incident on Sunday, February 25, which was reported to Gwent Police at approximately 2.50am, the offender tried to access the safe behind the counter but was unsuccessful in their attempt.

"Officers believe the clothing worn by the person in the CCTV would be identifiable."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log: 85 25/02/128 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.