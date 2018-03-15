THE son of a dementia patient has branded a recommendation - widely opposed - to close a specialist ward at Chepstow Community Hospital “despicable”.

An Aneurin Bevan University Health Board report recommending closure of the 15-bed dementia unit, known as St Pierre Ward, warns that a dearth of qualified nursing staff may make it “clinically unsafe and unsustainable” by mid-April.

But Armand Watts, of Chepstow - a Monmouthshire county councillor whose mother Pauline, 77, has dementia - believes the proposal “lets down my family, the people I represent, and the people of Monmouthshire”.

Closure was first mooted last autumn, with opposition voiced county-wide during a subsequent consultation.

It is part of plans to remodel mental health services for older adults. If approved, St Pierre Ward patients will be treated in future at Ysbyty Tri Chwm in Ebbw Vale, or St Woolos Hospital, Newport, depending on where in Monmouthshire they live.

Persistent difficulties in recruiting enough nurses for older adult mental health inpatient units prompted the service redesign idea.

A report with the recommendation, which board members will be asked to approve next Wednesday, warns that despite the level of opposition, serious concerns remain over sustaining safe patient care in such wards.

Councillor Watts rejects health board arguments on recruitment to such posts however, claiming it has not sought to attract staff from outside Wales. He says the proposal amounts to a centralisation of services.

“They didn't really intend to listen. I got the impression, after people had made a really good case for keeping the ward open, that they had already made up their minds,” he said.

“Statistics and demographics show the population of Monmouthshire is getting older. So there will be more need for these services.

“But they're not interested. It's a disgrace. To expect people to travel the distances involved, it’s despicable.”

County councillor Tony Easson, of Caldicot, wants to know the long term strategy for the hospital, and said:

“It’s sad when such a lot of people across south Monmouthshire expressed concerns over closure. It’s the thin end of the wedge for the whole hospital.

“I’m very disappointed. We could have gone on for a couple of years while the new hospital at Llanfrechfa Grange is completed, and assessed the situation then.”

The health board says that after initial discussions with stakeholders, consultation was carried out on service redesign during November-January, and feedback has been analysed and considered.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further until the board decision is known,” its statement concludes.

It plans to create centres of excellence at dementia units at Ysbyty Tri Chwm in Ebbw Vale, St Woolos Hospital in Newport, and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, and at a single functional mental illness unit, at County Hospital, Griffithstown.

Savings of almost £850,000 are expected, with reinvestment proposed in community-based programmes, including increased care home in-reach in Monmouthshire, more behavioural support, an increase in psychological therapies, and more dementia support workers.

There will be £200,000 for core services, to fund an historic shortfall in staffing older adult services - pre-dating issues with St Pierre Ward - and to ensure these are sustainable.

A health board working group, set up last autumn to consider potential uses in the future of facilities in Chepstow hospital, is expected to report in the summer.