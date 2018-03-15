THE amount of cash held in reserve by schools in Gwent varies dramatically across the region.

In Gwent as a whole the value of financial reserves held by schools has fallen from £16.6 million in 2010 to £10 million in the current financial year, a drop of 39 per cent. This is one per cent higher than the Welsh average, with a drop from £73.9 million in 2010 to £46 million this year.

But, although the amount held by Newport schools has increased by 3.4 per cent over this period, other areas in the region have seen some massive drops, with some Welsh headteachers reportedly warning the sector is facing a funding crisis.

Monmouthshire schools have seen the fall from £956,000 to £202,000, a drop of 78.9 per cent. The problem is particularly acute in the county's secondary schools, which are currently £287,000 in deficit.

In Caerphilly the amount held in reserves has fallen by 65.7 per cent from £6.8 million to £2.3 million, with the amount held by secondary schools falling by 99.2 per cent from £2.7 million to just £21,000 this year.

Blaenau Gwent has seen a decrease of 61.3 per cent, from £1.5 million to £583,000, while in Torfaen reserves have decreased from £2.7 million to £2.1 million, a drop of 19.5 per cent.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “School funding is the responsibility of local councils. It is therefore important to recognise that not a single Welsh local authority faces a reduction of more than 0.5 per cent in their core funding next year.

“Across Welsh Government we have taken action to prioritise funding to the local government settlement to ensure resources go straight to the front line to support school spending.

“We recognise the strain the UK Government’s continued austerity agenda is putting on our public services, which is why only last week the education secretary announced an additional £14 million to be directed straight to the front line to support every school across Wales.

"As a government, we will continue to prioritise school funding.”

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesman said: "The funding for schools is delegated via a funding formula.

"It is the responsibility of the governing body to set the school budget.

"When a school is facing financial difficulties the local authority will work with the school to agree a recovery plan to ensure the school returns to a surplus position within an agreed period of time."

Shadow Education Secretary, Darren Millar, says “there can be no excuse” for the Welsh Labour Government’s failure to properly fund schools.

Welsh Conservative shadow education secretary Darren Millar has called on the Welsh Government to put more money into schools.

“There can be no excuse for the consistent underfunding of education in Wales," he said.

“For every pound spent on schools in England, the Welsh Government receives £1.20 to spend here. Yet in spite of this, pupils in Wales attract almost £700 less in spending than those over the border.

“It’s a national scandal, and little wonder that Wales’ education system is at the bottom of the UK league table and languishing in the bottom half of international rankings.

“The Welsh Labour-led Government must reverse its cuts and invest more in our teachers and schools so that the next generation has the best possible chance to reach their full potential.”

Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent councils were contacted for comment.