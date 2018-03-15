RESIDENTS were united in their view that a former pub should not be converted into houses this week.

The Centurion Inn, in Heather Road, Newport, closed its doors in January, with P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd acquiring the leasehold in the same month.

In a desperate bid to see the former pub re-open, more than 40 residents flocked to a public meeting held at St Julian’s Conservative Social Club on Thursday to express their views.

St Julian’s councillor Phil Hourahine chaired the meeting and opened the floor to Beechwood councillors Mark Spencer and Deb Davies.

Cllr Spencer said: “If there is anyway of keeping it open we will do what we can to help.

“But we need to ask ourselves if we can do it. I need to be persuaded that is the case.”

Cllr Davies added: “I would like to echo Mark’s sentiments. It is part of the fabric of the community but for the last 10 years we have seen it decline.

“The company has said they want to build houses on the site."

Residents were then given the chance to speak.

Patricia Woodcock, 83, who lives near the former pub, said: “We do not want it turned into houses. "The pub was popular."

Activist Michael Enea, who helped arrange the public meeting, meanhwile, aid he believes the site can still re-open as a pub.

“I know that the company hopes to turn the site into property,” he said.

“We need to say that this is the last pub in Beechwood and need to stress it.

“I believe the pub can be saved.”

Cllr Davies also said at the meeting that she understood P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd, which did not have a representative present on Thursday evening, would be holding a public meeting of its own in the coming weeks.

The company was contacted for comment.