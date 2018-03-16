This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, and the Argus has teamed up with a campaign to mark the contribution of Gwent people in the Great War. The column is written by organisers of a project called ‘Journey’s End’ and its title reflects how many of the dead were buried here and how the search is hoped to be complete in time for the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War on November 11

IN MARCH 1918, Britain was awash with “spy mania” after former Cardiff shipping magnate Sir Edward Nicholl, President of the Seaman’s League, made a speech in Newport in which he claimed that the U-boat which had sunk the hospital ship Glenart Castle in the Bristol Channel in February, had been given details of the ship’s movements by a spy in Newport docks.

He declared that there were “spies in every port of the Bristol Channel” and that “no vessel leaves any of these ports unknown to the submarines at the mouth of the Channel.”

Challenged in parliament to provide evidence for his claim, he produced a list of alleged “Germans” working in sensitive places but failed to name them or to produce any evidence that they were spies.

In Newport, unfounded rumours spread rapidly. The Argus reported a rumour that “the man who sent the enemy information about the Glenart Castle had been arrested and taken to London,” before pouring scorn on the story:

“No doubt by this time the tale has been rounded off and there are people who can tell you where the wicked man was shot, and the exact spot within the Tower of London where his body lies.”

With no evidence of spies, anger was directed instead against foreigners, officially referred to as “aliens”, being allowed access to docks.

It was assumed that each one of them was a potential spy. Even seamen from neutral ships docking in British ports were targeted, prompting “A Danish seaman –three times torpedoed” to write to the Argus pointing out that many seamen from neutral countries had lost their lives keeping Britain fed and supplied and decrying the fact that they were being labelled “pro-German”.