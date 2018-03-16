A NATIONAL newspaper is conducting an investigation after a web page address which insulted Newport was used on their website.

The article, posted on the Independent, reported that Newport "has the fastest moving market in the UK compared to last year".

As reported by the BBC, when readers opened the URL it read "people-probably-wanted-to-sell-up-so-they-could-get-out-of-there" also using a swear word.

In a statement published by the BBC, an Independent spokesman said: "The appearance of this inappropriate URL was an unacceptable error.

"We apologise for the offence it has caused and are conducting a full investigation to establish how it came about.

"We changed the URL immediately that the problem was brought to our attention."