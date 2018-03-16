REPAIR work to fix damage caused by a burst pipe during the recent cold snap is being carried out at Chepstow Racecourse.

The racecourse is providing two large marquees for visitors while repairs are carried out.

The work comes after a pipe burst and caused a leak in a section of the main grandstand at the beginning of March - when there was more than 30 cm of snow in and around Chepstow.

A spokeswoman for Chepstow Racecourse said: "Along with many other places in the UK, we have been affected by the severe weather in recent weeks.

"At the start of March, we had more than 30 cm of snow in and around Chepstow.

"When the thaw set in, it caused a high level pipe burst and a subsequent leak within a section of the main grandstand. As a result a number of hospitality boxes, Silks restaurant and two of the bars are undergoing repairs."

The spokeswoman said they are working to address the issues but they need to make some short-term changes for next week’s two-day fixture, when they will be providing replacement facilities.

These include two large luxury heated marquees – one for Silks restaurant guests and one for general admission customers.

Chepstow Racecourse executive director Phil Bell said: “We always want to provide racegoers with an excellent experience when they come to Chepstow. Our aim is to ensure the damage caused by the severe weather has as little impact as possible on the upcoming race days."

Repairs are expected to be complete in time for the meetings on Easter Monday, April 2 and Grand National Race Day on Saturday, April 14, when most facilities will be back to normal.

All customers with events booked for non-racing days have been contacted about relocating their function if it has been affected by the repair work.