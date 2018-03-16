MORE than 11,000 Welsh households could save money by renewing their TV Licence by 31 March, ahead of a price increase.

On April 1, the cost of a colour licence will rise by £3.50 to £150.50 while the black and white licence will rise to £50.50 from £49.50.

According to the TV Licensing database of more than 30 million addresses, 11,621 Welsh households have licences that expire on 31 March, so can save £3.50 by renewing before April 1.

The government is responsible for setting the level of the licence fee, and in 2016 announced that it would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 1, 2017.

Jocelle Lovell, manager of the Your Money, Your Home project at the Wales Co-operative Centre said: "We’d encourage people to renew their TV Licence before March 31 to help make the household budget go a little bit further, and also look at options such as paying by direct debit to help spread the cost and manage their money better."

For more information, visit tvlicensing.co.uk.