THE site of former council offices in Cwmbran could be sold for £2.9 million, after moving a step closer this week.

Torfaen council and Monmouthshire share ownership of the former County Hall site, which they each used until relocating to separate sites in 2010.

Torfaen agreed to sell their share on a “subject to contract” basis last October, and, at a meeting on Thursday, an economy and development subcommittee for Monmouthshire council recommended its cabinet go through with the sale.

It had been hoped the site would fetch as much as £5 million when it first went on the market in 2015.

But after two failed sales, the site was placed back on the market last March, with Torfaen inviting offers from developers in exchange for 20 per cent or 30 per cent affordable housing.

A bidder was picked from three others and, after putting their site proposals to planners, suggested a fee to both councils.

A report said figure was below the price expectations of the two councils, adding: “Further negotiations were undertaken with the preferred bidder to bring the land value in line with council expectations and the offer has been revised to a level that both councils can agree.”

Each authority will get £1.45 million following the deduction of costs once contracts are signed and planning consent agreed, the subcommittee heard.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Armand Watts asked Ben Winstanley, Monmouthshire’s estates manager, if the local authority had disposed the land for best consideration.

Mr Winstanley replied: “Prior to the best and final offer when it came forward, personally no. Now the reformed bid has come forward, I am now.”

Both Cllr Watts and Cllr Mat Feakins also asked if the council would stand firm on the 30 per cent affordable housing.

“Thirty per cent is what will we’ll write into the contract to make sure that doesn’t shift,” said Mr Winstanley.

“It is actually a joint bid with a local housing association, so the likelihood of that 30 per cent being chipped is low.”

Cllr Alan Davies said that it was “pleasing” to see 30 per cent affordable housing, adding: “I wish we could achieve that all the time.”

Torfaen’s corporate asset manager, Victor Mbvundula, also told members that he expected both councils to be in receipt of the £2.9 million by the end of this year.

The hall, which was demolished in 2013, was also the now-defunct Gwent County Council offices prior to the restructuring of local authorities in 1996.