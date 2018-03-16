The Gym Newport easter egg appeal for the childrens ward at The Royal Gwent published please?

Members and staff are donating easter eggs for the month of March before delivering to the ward on 27th March. We are offering a free day pass to use the gym for anyone who donates an egg to the children.

General Manager Simon Pope who came up with the idea of collecting the Easter eggs for the children's ward at The Royal Gwent hospital says "It's great to see the gym community come together and do something extra special for the children's ward this Easter. We are known as the community gym within Newport and this appeal confirms exactly that."

The Gym Newport are also offering a free day pass to all of those who kindly donate an Easter egg and are opening the doors to non-members who also contribute to the appeal.