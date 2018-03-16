A MEMORIAL paying tribute a Newport wartime hero may have to be moved after it was hit by vandals.

The wartime tribute to John Wallace Linton VC and his crew by The Riverfront theatre was found daubed in white paint just days before a service was due to be held marking the 75th anniversary of their deaths yesterday.

Members of the Newport branch of the Royal Naval Association discovered the vandalism on Monday and were able to repair the damage in time.

But they are now looking to move the monument due to it falling prey to vandals.

Doug Piddington, from the Newport branch, said he was "disgusted" by what had happened.

"They don't stop to think what those men went through," said Mr Piddington.

"For those men to do what they did and lose their lives, the least they can do is show some respect.

"It's a sad day."

Mr Piddington said the branch is looking into the possibility of moving the memorial to Mariner's Green in Newport as it has been hit by vandals before.

Malpas-born commander ‘Tubby’ Linton was killed when the HMS Turbulent sank off the coast of Sardinia in March 1943.

Commander Linton who was well-known throughout the submarine service for his determination, died along with his crew.

The ill-fated submarine went down between March 13 and 18, when a service is now held annually in Newport.

A wreath decorated with poppies was released into the the River Usk after the service led by the Rev Mark Jones and attended by the mayor of Newport yesterday.