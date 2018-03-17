WE ARE delighted to be able to say that The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is now well established and is now a firm date on the calendar in the city each year.

After a solid six years we now feel confident that the Newport Half is an event that merits entry into the annual calendar for all runners.

Thanks to all of you for taking part and helping us to raise funds to provide our vital hospice services throughout our community here in south east Wales. I’d especially like to thank the marshals and volunteers who give their time freely and without whom we would not be able to stage this event.

Thanks also to Newport City Council for their backing and also to Lliswerry and Caerleon Running Clubs for their unerring support.

Funds raised from your entry fees and the sponsorship gathered will be used to help St David’s Hospice Care to continue to provide vital hospice care for people with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses throughout our community.

St David’s Hospice Care has been providing community based hospice care since 1979.

Care is provided free to people living within Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, and Torfaen and within certain areas of South and Mid Powys.

St David’s Hospice Care is indebted to the local community for their on-going support and is sincerely grateful for any financial contributions towards the work of the charity.

If you would like to find out more about our work, please come and speak to me today or visit our website www. stdavidshospicecare.org

I am confident everyone will have a really great day and I and the rest of the team look forward to welcoming you back to the City of Newport again in 2019.

Emma Saysell,

Chief executive,

St David’s Hospice Care