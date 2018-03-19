A DEVOTED member of the Salvation Army has been nominated for a Pride of Gwent Award.

Tony Rosser from Cwmbran has spent much of his life and spare time helping others, and his commitment has meant that he has been nominated for a Community Hero Award.

The 76-year-old joined the Salvation Army in 2003 and is now a member of the leadership team.

He said: “We have a number of initiatives. I have been involved in street pastor work since 2013. As part of this we operate within Cwmbran’s town centre and we will go into the clubs and pubs and just sit and listen to people.

“We always works in teams of three and working in the community and it can be difficult work, but it has its rewards. Its’ amazing how you can help sometimes.

“As Christians we need to be where people need help most and it’s a privilege to do it.”

Another part of his role with the Salvation Army means he makes himself available in Costa in the Cwmbran Retail Park once a week for anyone who need to have a chat or want some support.

He said:“I get a great deal from it. Sometimes people are desperate and we are there for them. We should do what we can in the community to help.”

The devout Christian and passionate supporter of Newport County has been married to Judy for 56 years.

Before he retired he was involved in taking aid to orphanages in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus

“We took humanitarian aid around city from 1996 to 2011,” he said. “And that was very fulfilling. I was enthralled in it and many children who were living in dreadful condition were helped.”

He is also involved in Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbrân and was chairman of governors until he was 74, but he maintains link and goes and reads with children every week.

“I love it,” he said. “I have eight grandchildren, and five fostered great-grandchildren and I love children.”

If you would like to nominate someone then you have less than a week to enter your nominations for the Pride of Gwent Awards.

There are 15 awards that celebrate the efforts of the unsung heroes of our communities.

The finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges from the nominations and invited to the awards event on May 25.

You can nominate someone for free until March 23 at our website southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent.