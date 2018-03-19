A CAR has been "severely damaged" as a result of a fire.

The car fire caused delays in High Cross Road, in Newport, earlier this morning.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a fire engine from Maindee attended to the fire at 8.18am.

He said: "The incident involved one car, which was severely damaged as a result of the fire.

"Nobody was in the vehicle at the time and we received a stop message at 8.38am."

A spokeswoman for the police said they had reports of a car fire at 8.17am this morning. She said no further details are available at this time as enquiries are ongoing.

Resident Tricia Scott saw the fire, which was by the Co-Op.

She said the fire was at about 8.20am and that the road was closed for a short period of time.