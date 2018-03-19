TALKS on the trade relationship between Britain and Europe post-Brexit can finally begin after a transition deal was agreed in what has been hailed as "a decisive step".

Under the terms of the joint legal text agreed by Brexit secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier today, the UK will be able to negotiate and ratify trade deals with outside countries following Brexit day in March 2019, to enter into force after the end of a transition period lasting until the end of 2020.

EU citizens arriving in the UK during the transition, as well as Britons settling on the continent, will have the same rights as those in place before Brexit day, said Mr Barnier. But he cautioned some issues remained to be settled, including the thorny question of the Irish border and the governance of the eventual withdrawal agreement.

The agreement must be approved by EU leaders meeting at the European Council summit later this week. This will allow vital negotiations on future trade relations to get under way in earnest.

Talks will continue on outstanding issues over the summer before a final text of the withdrawal is agreed in October and sent to the European and UK parliaments for ratification.

At a joint press conference Mr Barnier said: "What we are presenting to you today, here with David (Davis), is a legal text.

"A joint legal text which constitutes in my mind a decisive step because we were able this morning to agree, and after all those days and nights of hard work, on a large part of what will make up an international agreement for the ordered withdrawal of the United Kingdom.

"A decisive step remains a step, we are not at the end of the road and there is a lot of work still to be done on important subjects including Ireland and Northern Ireland."

The pound jumped by almost one per cent against the dollar to 1.40 US dollars following the news. And Sterling was trading up 0.7 per cent against the Euro at 1.14 euros.

On the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, Mr Barnier said the two sides had agreed how the issue would be dealt with during the remaining negotiations.

He said they had agreed that the EU's "back stop position" which would see Northern Ireland effectively remain part of the single market if there was no wider agreement, would form part of the legal text of the withdrawal agreement.

"The backstop will apply unless and until another solution is found," he said.

Mr Barnier said that there had been "complete agreement" on future citizens' rights and the financial settlement as well agreement on a transition period after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

"We agreed that British citizens and European citizens of the 27 who arrive during that transition period will receive the same rights and guarantees as those who arrived before the day of Brexit," he said.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "I think the message people can take from this is that prior to December people questioned whether we would get agreement then. We did. People questioned whether we would get agreement now. We have.

"I think what this shows is that with good will on both sides, working hard, we can get an arrangement for the future which will be in the interests of the UK and in the interests of the European Union and it will be good for all parts of the UK."

Mr Davis said an implementation period after withdrawal would give business the stability it had asked for, saying: "They now have certainty about the terms that will apply immediately after our withdrawal. Meaning that they can continue to operate and invest with confidence as the design of our future partnership with the European Union becomes clear.

"Now this is true across the whole United Kingdom family because the territorial scope of the withdrawal agreement makes clear it includes Gibraltar."

Mr Davis said that the implementation period would run from March 2019 to the end of December 2020, saying: "It's 21 months, which is near enough the two years we asked for."

The Brexit secretary said both sides needed to build on the agreement, stating: "We must seize the moment and carry forward the momentum of the past few weeks.

"The deal we struck today, on top of that agreed in December, should give us confidence that a good deal for the United Kingdom and the European Union is closer than ever before."

Mr Davis said there was now clarity for EU migrants coming to the UK during transition, saying: "We've reached agreement on the package that should apply to those who arrive during the implementation period itself.

"A few weeks ago, we proposed a pathway to settlement for EU citizens, which was welcomed by member states.

"Today, we have delivered on the spirit of this offer, and also made it reciprocal, using the December deal as the basis.

"In doing so, we have made sure the voluntary reference mechanism we agreed in December will start when we leave in March 2019 for any challenges relating to applications for settled status.

"The reference mechanism relating to other rights, such as social security, which are only relevant after the implementation period, will begin in December 2020."

Mr Davis said he hoped negotiations on the UK's future relationship with the EU - including a free trade agreement - could now start "as soon as is possible".

"We need to get on with this now. We need to come to agreement on this as fast as we can," he said.

"That is in the interests of businesses within the European Union and businesses within the United Kingdom."

He added: "This will be the biggest, most comprehensive, most effective trade deal ever."