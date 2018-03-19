A JUDGE warned a man who he convicted of harassing his former partner that he is facing a prison sentence

Wayne Dexter Morley, of Park Road, Caldicot, was found guilty of causing the offence to Emma Stritch.

The 36-year-old had denied the offence but was found guilty after a trial at Newport Magistrates’ Court by Deputy District Judge Hodkinson.

Morley had earlier pleaded guilty to criminal damage at the home the couple had once shared in Newport.

He admitted causing damage to two windows at St Curigs Garden, in Langstone, on November 6, last year.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt told the court Morley had harassed Ms Stritch by sending her numerous emails and making phone calls to her, despite his ex-partner making it clear she did not want him to contact her.

The offences occurred between September 26 and November 7, 2017.

The defendant’s solicitor, Andrew Twomlow, argued that his client had only wanted to communicate with her with regard to the couple’s young children.

After finding Morley guilty, the judge had looked to sentence him but there was no Probation Service officer available to be able to prepare a pre-sentence report.

Sentence was adjourned until April 4 so that a report can be made.

Before granting Morley conditional bail, Deputy District Judge Hodkinson told him: “You are at serious risk of going to prison.

“If you breach your bail conditions, it will be curtains for you.”