THE daughter of an alleged armed robber made a police statement which claimed her father had asked her to be a getaway driver, a jury heard.

Jermaine O’Neill told detectives she was offered £400 to be involved in a raid.

Her father Brian Butler is one of three men on trial at Newport Crown Court accused of carrying out two robberies at Spar stores at Caerleon and Portskewett with an imitation Glock 17 gun on March 11 and March 20, 2016.

But when she appeared as a prosecution witness, Ms O’Neill said she could not remember making the part of the statement which made the allegation about her father asking her to be involved in a robbery.

She claimed to the jury, contrary to her account to police on March 24, 2016, her father never mentioned it when they spoke on the telephone 18 days before.

Ms O’Neill also said she could not recall writing a Facebook post which read that, “my father has just asked me to be a getaway driver for a robbery”.

She admitted he had asked her to be his driver during the conversation.

When prosecutor Jonathan Rees asked her if he had mentioned if it was for a robbery, she answered he hadn’t.

She said: “Years and years ago, he asked me to give him a lift where he would do drugs. He is just a joke.”

Butler, 50, of Radnor Road, in Newport, Kieran O’Neill, 32, of Wolseley Road, also in the city, and DJ Lee Bidmead, 46, deny two counts of robbery and two charges of possession of an imitation firearm.

Mr Rees told the jury of eight men and four women, the first robbery took place in the Spar at Ponthir Road, Caerleon, at 10.40pm on March 11, 2016.

The court heard how a man with his face partly covered entered the store and threatened the shop assistant and took her to the back of the shop, where she filled a bag with around £1,100 in cash.

A second raid at 9.40pm on March 20, 2016, saw a man enter the Spar in Portskewett and spray the shop assistant with petrol before taking around £600 in cash.

A forensic scientist, Sarah Williams, told the jury the DNA taken from a bottle of isotonic drink found at the Portskewett store matched that of Bidmead in the order of a probability of around one in a billion.

