A YELLOW weather warning for ice has been issued for Gwent - in effect until Tuesday.

This comes after more than 100 schools across Gwent were closed on Monday due to the snow which fell over the weekend.

The warning, which has been issued by the Met Office, covers all areas in Gwent and was in place from 7pm on Monday to 9am on March 20.

A spokeswoman for the Met Office said: “Ice is likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries from slips and falls.”

The chief forecaster for the Met Office added: "After a clear start in many areas with the temperature falling below freezing through Monday evening, it will turn cloudier from the north, with the possibility of some wintry showers in places.

"The temperature may come back above freezing in some places for a time, but will fall below again where the cloud breaks.

"Therefore, ice is likely to form where untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are left wet after snow melts during the day, or partly melted snow refreezes, and where wintry showers occur overnight."

More than 100 schools were closed across Gwent on Monday, including all schools in Blaenau Gwent. However, all Newport schools remained open.

Pupils at Brynmawr school were taught in a cinema yesterday after snow forced the school to close.

Year 11 pupils at Brynmawr Foundation School were asked to attend the Market Hall Cinema, in Market Square, for their maths class from 11am to 1pm.

The majority of schools across the region have announced their intention to open on Tuesday, although a number, including Canolfan yr Afon in Ebbw Vale, will be conducting an inspection in the morning.

At the time of publication, no schools have announced their intention to close.

There were disruptions in the roads as well, with bus services being cancelled.

Two people were taken to hospital following two separate crashes in the morning.

The first one happened at 7.34am on Monday, when there was a three-vehicle crash on the B4248, Blaenavon.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said one of the drivers was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny, with minor injuries as a precautionary measure. The road was temporarily closed.

The second crash occurred at 8.56am in Corporation Road, Newport. A boy was taken to hospital with no serious injuries following the three-vehicle crash, the spokeswoman added.