The current stage of the £900 million project revamping the busy A465 Heads of the Valleys road has hit numerous roadbumps, and is currently behind schedule and over budget. But why is the scheme happening in the first place? IAN CRAIG takes a look.

IT’S been a very long road for the ambitious, £900 million scheme of improvements on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.

The road, which runs 106km from Bromyard in Herefordshire in the east to Llandarcy, near Swansea, was opened in the 1960s. But it soon became clear the three-lane design was insufficient for the level of traffic, and an extensive scheme converting the road between Abergavenny and Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taff began in 2002.

Contractor Costain began work on the 8km section between Gilwern and Brynmawr - officially designated as the second stage despite three other stages already having been completed - began in late 2014, with around 350 workers on site every single day, and was originally scheduled to be complete this year.

The Welsh Government’s economy and transport secretary Ken Skates said the project was "incredibly" important to the region.

“We know there are stubborn structural problems with parts of the economy in Wales concerning those areas where there was traditional heavy industry," he said.

“In order to ensure there are opportunities for people to get into good quality jobs, you have to make sure people are equipped with the right skills and the right infrastructure is in place. Those are the two key factors that determine the success or failure of an economy.”

The Labour secretary said it was hoped, once the scheme is fully completed - currently predicted to be in 2022 - journey times would be quicker while communities would be better connected, encouraging investment into areas sorely in need of it.

“We see this as a huge regeneration project for the region,” he said.

“It’s not cheap, it’s a hugely complicated piece of work being undertaken right now, but it is absolutely vital for those communities that have not benefited from economic growth as much as other areas of Wales and the UK in recent years.

“So, in order to make sure Heads of the Valleys communities are given every opportunity to thrive we are not going to apologise for investing significant sums in the infrastructure to support the people and the businesses in those communities.”

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, with a series of problems meaning the predicted completion date of the current stage of the scheme has been pushed back around a year to autumn 2019. Although it was originally budgeted at £280 million, the costs have exceeded this, with the most recent prediction saying it is 23 per cent over budget, an amount of around £51m.

Mr Skates said the delay was down to “the complexity and logistical challenges presented by the environmentally sensitive Clydach Gorge”.

Though visually spectacular, the gorge itself is subject to a number of environmental protections, making driving a road through it a daunting process.

Mr Skates said: “It would be challenging enough just driving through a gorge, but given the sensitivity of that part of our natural landscape, there are some sensitivities which will have to be overcome.”

And Costain’s senior community relations manager Brian Greaves described the scheme project as “the largest road project in construction being undertaken by the Welsh Government at this present time”.

“(It) has been described as one of the most technically challenging in the whole of the UK,” he said.

“It is difficult to compare with other road projects in Wales, either currently or in the past, but constructing an on-line widening scheme with live traffic, having to maintain a lane of traffic in each direction, considerable environment sensitivities and significant technical challenges, this project must be up there with the most challenging.”

Mr Skates explained Costain was brought in as early as possible to allow the company to assess the potential challenges alongside the Welsh Government.

“One of the reasons Costain was awarded the contract is they do have some outstanding expertise and experience in delivering projects of this sort of complicated nature,” he said.

“The aim was to make sure from the outset they were able to see any challenges that may be encountered during the construction phase.”

But, he added: “The complexities, I think, were underestimated. That’s become apparent during the construction of the road.

“This is not something unique to this project, this does often happen in major infrastructure endeavours, but the contractor has encountered greater challenges than had been anticipated.”

The Welsh Government has launched a dispute with Costain in an effort to ensure the company pays for as much of the excess cost as possible, rather than the burden falling on the taxpayer.

“We are currently assessing on a very regular basis the excess cost in order to drive the figure as low as possible,” said Mr Skates.

“My officials are scrutinising every possible opportunity to minimise any additional cost.”

He added: “I am determined to make sure we drive down any additional costs to the taxpayer and to make sure any additional costs are fairly distributed between us as the Welsh Government and the contractor.”

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said officials were working to “actively manage” the scheme in an effort to “identify ways of mitigating the position”.

“The details of the continued dispute between Welsh Government and Costain remain commercially sensitive, and as such are confidential at this stage,” she said.

“The overspend on this project will be apportioned between Costain and Welsh Government strictly in accordance with the contract terms.”

Mr Greaves declined to comment on the dispute, saying “commercial matters between Costain and our clients are confidential”.

But Mr Skates was keen to point out Costain was not the cheapest bidder for the project, and was awarded the contract “on the basis of deliverability and cost-effectiveness”.

Costain has said construction work is 70 per cent complete, and some sections of the road will be ready to go before the scheme as a whole is complete.

Mr Greaves said: “The new dual carriageway will be fully operational from Gilwern to Brynmawr by the autumn of 2019.

“It should be stressed that certain sections of the new road will be trafficked before that date and it is likely that the dual section between Saleyard and Glanbaiden will be fully operational by spring 2019.”

The fourth stage of the project, a 5km stretch from Tredegar to Dowlais Top, was the first part of the scheme to be completed, with work staring in March 2002 and ending in November 2004.

Next was the first section, involving a 5km stretch between Abergavenny and Gilwern. The £60 million scheme began in early 2005 and ended three years later.

The third section of the work, involving a 7.5km stretch from Brynmawr to Tredegar, began in early 2013 and finished in September 2015. This is the only part of the scheme which has received investment from the European Union, with £78 million of the £158 million cost contributed by Brussels.

Still to come are the final fourth and fifth sections, which will involve 16km of road between Dowlais Top and Hirwaun, about six miles west of Merthyr Tydfil, costing £400 million. Work on these sections is due to get underway once the Gilwern-Brynmawr portion is complete towards the end of next year, and is currently expected to be complete by 2022.

Each stage has been carried out by a different contractor, with the Abergavenny to Gilwern section built by Surrey-based BAM Nuttall, the Brynmawr to Tredegar portion delivered by Carillion, which collapsed earlier this year, and the Tredegar to Dowlais Top stage built by Abergavenny Alun Griffiths, which is based in Abergavenny. Contracts are yet to be formally announced for the final two sections.