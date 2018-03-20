SCHOOLS are reopening and other services are returning to normal across Gwent this morning, after the latest snow and ice disruption.

There are no reports to date of any schools being closed - more than 100 across the area were closed yesterday.

A Met Office 'yellow' warning for ice remains in force until 9am.

Waste and recycling collections in some areas were disrupted or cancelled yesterday, and councils are making new arrangements for collection:

Torfaen - all waste and recycling collections missed yesterday will now be collected on Saturday March 24 and Monday March 26. To cope with the extra quantities of waste, residents who had their skinny bin collections missed on Monday can place out one extra black bag next to their bin. Anyone whose recycling was missed on Monday can also place out additional recycling in bags, but please separate recycling before putting it out for collection. All other collections this week are scheduled to take place as normal.

Monmouthshire - Residents in areas where collections were missed yesterday are asked to store red and purple bags, food waste and garden waste until next week. The council aims to return if possible for general waste (black bags) today and tomorrow.

Blaenau Gwent - Refuse and recycling collections missed yesterday will be collected today. Refuse and recycling collections due today will be collected tomorrow. Refuse and recycling collections due tomorrow will be collected on Thursday, and those due on Thursday will be collected on Friday. Nappy and adult hygiene waste will be collected on Saturday March 24. Recycling due on Friday March 23 will be collected on Saturday March 24.

For further information on disrupted services, visit your council website.