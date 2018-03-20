Newport City Homes is opening a new city centre office just a stone’s throw away from the bus station – 195 Upper Dock Street.

The decision to relocate face-to-face contact with residents to this new office is a direct result of the housing association listening and acting on resident feedback.

Sharon Wilkins, head of housing and customer services, said: “Working hand in hand with residents, we’re making exciting new changes to our customer services offer. We are focused on putting residents at the heart of what we do, and to make that happen we talk with residents, listen and take action.

“Our new city centre office is a great example of that. Our residents told us they wanted easy access to face to face services. Moving to a central location right next to the bus station will deliver exactly what residents have asked for.

“We’re also proud to be able to support the regeneration of the city centre. Our new office was previously an empty unit. We’re pleased that we can bring it back into use.”

NCH’s new office will open at midday on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Residents will need to visit this office, not Nexus House, if they’d like face to face advice and support.

Residents can also contact NCH on 01633 381111, www.newportcityhomes.com, Facebook and Twitter.