TWO pedestrians are being treated for "serious injuries" following a crash in Newport on Saturday night.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said that at around 10.05pm on Saturday, March 17, emergency services were called to a report of a crash between two pedestrians and a car in Stow Hill, Newport.

She said: "The two injured male pedestrians were taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

"Both remain in hospital, but neither are believed to have life threatening injuries at this time."

Enquiries are ongoing at this time but officers ask if anyone has any information to please call 101 quoting log 501 17/3/18.