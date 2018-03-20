UPDATE 2.30pm

Gwent Police has confirmed the road is now open and a spokeswoman from Western Power confirmed that the power is back on for residents in the area.

A ROAD is currently closed as a live wire has fallen onto the carriageway.

The A472/A467 Crumlin lights road is closed as Western Power deal with the wire.

A lorry is also stuck under a bridge on Pant Road, near Crumlin.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At approximately 10.20 this morning, we received a report that a lorry was stuck under a bridge on Pant Road, near Crumlin.

"The A467 between the Newbridge and Crumlin roundabouts is likely to be closed for the next four hours while the vehicle is recovered and the Local Authority carry out repairs to electrical cables.

"People are advised to avoid the area and to find alternate routes."

Police are also asking people to avoid the Pantside area and to divert through Crumlin.

A spokeswoman for Western power Distribution said: "At 10.32 today we received reports that a lorry had brought down an overhead electricity cables at Canal Bridge, Newbridge .

"As a result 45 customers went off supply. Our engineers are now on site carrying out repairs, 20 of the customers affected are now back on supply.

"There are currently 25 customers still affected and we estimate they will be back on supply by 1pm today."

Road currently closed A472/A467 Crumlin lights southbound. Western power dealing with live wire across road. Please avoid Pantside as no access through there also. Suggested diversion is Crumlin, up Kendon Hill — Area Support West (@GPASUWest) March 20, 2018

Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/UId2aEOxJf — Heddlu Gwent (@heddlugwent) March 20, 2018

Western Power have been contacted for an update on the situation.