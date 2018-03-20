RISCA could be in line for a new community centre and affordable housing after plans were given an early boost by Caerphilly council.

The Ty Sign Community Hall and Resource Centre, a newly-formed charitable incorporated organisation (CIO), have called for the Channel View community centre to be replaced.

The trust has proposed that a new centre could be built on land in Holly Road, making room for a housing development on the existing Channel View site.

A council report said that the current centre is unfit for purpose, with outstanding repair costs totalling £107,479 in 2014.

The site, which is owned by the council but managed by the Channel View community centre management committee, also contains the base for 5th Risca Scouts.

The group’s building, which they have used since 1999, has also been found to be in “poor” condition by council officers.

A report reads: “By vacating the existing site there is an opportunity to redevelop, subject to a feasibility study being undertaken.

“This may provide an opportunity to increase the provision of small unit residential accommodation.

“An option exists to dispose of the existing site to develop affordable housing, Alternatively the land could be earmarked for future development of council housing.”

The CIO includes the Scouts, Agape Community Church, together with members of the existing management committee and Risca East Community Council.

They are seeking a lease period of at least 21 years in the new building which is necessary to meet Big Lottery funding requirements.

Applications to the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Grant will be made in the next six months.

At a meeting last week, Caerphilly cabinet members approved the plans in principle, allowing officers to enter further discussions and consider further consultations with the community.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Sean Morgan said: ”Those at Channel View are realising that it is coming towards the end of its useful life and it would be nice to see a new community centre, especially with Welsh Government funding.”