THERE are no plans to introduce tolls on the proposed M4 relief road, first minister Carwyn Jones has said.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions this afternoon, leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies referred to reports suggesting the Welsh Government was considering introducing tolls on the new stretch of motorway running south of Newport.

He asked: “If the M4 relief road does go ahead, is the Welsh Government actively considering tolling that piece of road.”

The first minister replied: “No.”

Responding, Mr Davies said he was concerned about the combined costs of the new road, currently predicted to cost more than £1.4 billion, and the £700 million South Wales Metro.

“If tolling is not being considered for the M4 relief road, how is the Welsh Government looking to balance the budget for these two vital infrastructure projects here in south east Wales and indeed other infrastructure projects across Wales, because the balance sheet just does not seem to stack up?”

Mr Jones replied: “They come from two different pots.

“With regard to the M4 relief road, that is money we intend to borrow. In terms of the Metro, that is money which comes from other sources which come from our own budget.

“They are not in competition for funding.”

He added: “Just to emphasise, we are not looking to impose a toll on the M4.”

In response to further questions by Mr Davies, in which the Conservative leader said he was concerned other projects elsewhere in Wales would have to be cut back as a result of the costs of the two schemes, the first minister said the Welsh Government can only afford to pay for the relief road now it has powers over borrowing.

A public inquiry into the M4 relief road is due to conclude imminently.