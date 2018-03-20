A PROPOSAL to increase Torfaen’s kennel release charges for stray dogs is set for approval as part of the enforcement of new regulations requiring all dogs to be microchipped.

Tomorrow, Torfaen council’s executive member for environment, cllr Fiona Cross, will be asked to approve a report linked to the Microchipping of Dogs (Wales) Regulations 2015.

This includes increasing kennelling fees to “promote and improve compliance with the new regulations” and as councils receive no additional resources from central or Welsh Government to enforce the new powers, the fee hike aims to “reduce the potential new enforcement burden”.

The microchipping regulations came in force on April 6, 2016 and require all dogs in the country more than eight weeks old to be registered.

The dogs are implanted with a device that responds to a transceiver and provides that animal with a unique id number.

This number - cross referenced with a database - will provide the name and address of the dog keeper, a contact telephone number and other information including the dogs breed, date of birth and sex.

The regulations do not apply to working dogs and must be performed by a properly trained person or vet - with keepers potentially facing council prosecution in certain circumstances.

These include an owner failing to microchip their dog, transferring a dog to a new keeper without being microchipped and more.

A council report states around 20 per cent of seized dogs in Torfaen are not microchipped and that the effect of new regulations would lead to council officers dealing with an estimated 20 cases of “non-compliance” per year.

Kennelling fees in Torfaen are currently set at £60 for up to 24 hours but from April 1 this will increase to £100.

A five day stay will also jump from £95 to £128 and seven day stay from £113 to £142.

If a dog seized as a stray is not microchipped, the keeper will be offered a free microchip implant at the kennel prior to the dog being released.

If the keeper disputes this, they could receive an enforcement notice.

Other offences related to breeders and the transfer of unchipped dogs will also be dealt with on a case by case basis.

The Torfaen council report adds that officers of public health team will not “actively patrol” Torfaen to look for dogs that are not microchipped and will continue to seize stray dogs “in line with their statutory duties”.

Following a decision on the microchipping process and increased release fees at the 10am meeting today, a contractor will be secured to provide the service.

To view the report, visit: moderngov.torfaen.gov.uk