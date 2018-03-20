STAFF and users of a charity which supports people with drug, alcohol and mental health issues in Gwent joined the Riverfront parkrun, in Newport, last Saturday.

The team of runners from Kaleidoscope, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, joined the popular event to encourage a healthier lifestyle in their users.

Martin Blakebrough, CEO of Kaleidoscope, said the five-kilometre run went really well, adding that they had a turnout of about 15 people attending, including both users and staff.

He said: “A lot of it is about making people aware that recovery is not only about coming off substances, but also about looking at creating a healthier lifestyle.

“Parkruns are one of the great things about our time.”

Mr Blakebrough – who has done about 181 Parkruns himself - said this was just the beginning as they would like to turn it into a regular event to give their users the confidence to run.

“It was a very successful event and we will try it again when the weather is a bit warmer,” he added. “At the beginning, we got an announcement saying the people of Kaleidoscope and GDAS are here, which was really nice. It got us talking to people.”

Teej Dew, one of the organisers of the Riverfront parkrun, said they were pleased to welcome them.

“We hope they will come back and that Parkrun will become part of their lives,” she said.