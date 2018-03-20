AN "OBSESSED" multi-millionaire jailed for life after strangling an escort girl he had fallen in love with, has failed in a bid to get his sentence cut on appeal.

Peter David Morgan, 55, a businessman worth £20 million, killed Georgina Symonds, 25, in January 2016.

Morgan, of Llanellen Court, Usk, Monmouthshire, had started seeing prostitutes during a "mid-life crisis" and was paying Miss Symonds, from Newport, £7,000 a month to be his personal escort.

He described himself as a "sugar daddy" and let Miss Symonds live rent free in a bungalow he owned in Llanmartin.

But he used binder twine to strangle the mum after bugging the property.

He overheard her telling another lover she planned to blackmail him by threatening to reveal personal pictures of them together to his children.

Morgan, who was jailed for life at Newport Crown Court in December 2016, was ordered to serve at least 25 years behind bars before he could even apply for parole.

Today his barrister Edward Fitzgerald QC told London's Criminal Appeal Court he had been treated too harshly.

But, throwing out his appeal, Lady Justice Hallett said: "He deprived a mother of her daughter, a brother of his sister and a daughter of her only parent.

"This was a cold-blooded plan to murder and conceal the body."

The court heard Morgan admitted killing Miss Symonds after police traced her mobile phone to his Porsche, parked at his farmhouse.

He claimed he confiscated her phone to stop her buying drugs but, when asked whether he had killed her, he told detectives: "Yes. I loved her so much."

He handed over keys to a farm workshop to officers and told them: "You will need those keys - she's locked in the outhouse." Police found her body wrapped in plastic.

It was later revealed that Morgan suffers from a "mild form" of Asperger syndrome.

Mr Fitzgerald argued that a piece of knotted binder twine was not a "weapon" that Morgan had brought to the scene with lethal intent.

Morgan had been provoked and his Asperger's syndrome ought to have led to a lower sentence, the QC claimed.

But Lady Justice Hallett, sitting with two other judges, threw out his complaints.

She said: "It is argued that this was an offence born out of obsessive love of the deceased and committed in the context of her cruel treatment of him.

"It was accepted that there had been a background of severe provocation and that he had been seriously mistreated and blackmailed.

"The Asperger's syndrome played some part in his perception of others, his stark view of the alternatives he faced and his reactions when in stressful situations.

"It is said there was here a unique background of blackmail, cruel treatment and a modest level of mental impairment."

But the judge added: "This was a well-planned premeditated murder. He intended to kill her.

"He put meticulous plans in place so as to escape the consequences of his actions. He didn't waver until it was too late.

"We have no doubt that he took a weapon to the scene. There were a number of highly aggravating features.

"We are told she treated him badly but, given the nature of their relationship, one has to ask, 'what did he expect?'"

When his surveillance revealed her true feelings towards him, rather than make plans to end their relationship or withdraw financial support, he killed her.

"His reaction to the ill-treatment was one of extreme anger, allied with fear at the threat of the revelation of sexually explicit images.

"He deprived a mother of her daughter, a brother of his sister and a daughter of her only parent.

"This was a cold-blooded plan to murder and conceal the body."

The appeal judge concluded: "We are not persuaded that the sentence was in any way wrong in principle or manifestly excessive."