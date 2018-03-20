THE OWNER of a Newport rock bar is appealing for bikers to help deliver Easter Eggs for children.

Amy McCann, who owns McCann’s Rock ‘n’ Ale Bar in the High Street, has collected more than 100 eggs for children at Rogerstone-based charity Serennu.

“We are doing this because we want to give the children lovely gifts,” said Mrs McCann.

“They have been through a lot.”

The 32-year-old is now appealing for bikers to deliver the gifts to the charity.

She said: “We did something like this at Christmas time.

“I am asking for bikers to get involved because a lot of them are customers.

“We need about 50 bikers to collect the stuff from McCann’s and deliver it to the charity.”

If you are interested in helping, you will need to be at the bar for 1.30pm on March 31.