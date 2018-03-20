A MAJOR makeover for a part of Cwmbran’s shopping centre has been given the go ahead by Torfaen council.

The scheme for Gwent Square in Cwmbran Centre was hailed as a “fantastic” opportunity to regenerate the town and entice shoppers from nearby Newport.

Centre owners M&G Real Estate have proposed new gold-coloured cladding on the House of Fraser, wood panelling on the library, blue cladding on Monmouth House and a silver, aluminium frontage for the Congress Theatre.

A meeting of the authority’s planning committee heard that work is expected to start on the project this year.

Other works include new lighting, street furniture, extensive repaving, the replacement of the existing bandstand.

American sweetgum trees will also replace the eight lime trees that currently sit on the upper level of the square.

Planning members were generally in favour of the scheme, but concerns remained over the planned removal of the decorative clock from the Congress Theatre, and the square’s bandstand,

Conservative Cllr Huw Bevan added that the clock, and the statues either side of it - known locally as “Dai” and “Myfanwy” - had been a part of Cwmbran’s history for “a long time”.

But the meeting also heard that the clock was blocking some seats inside the theatre, and its removal would allow for greater internal space.

Labour Cllr Steven Evans also expressed concern over the loss of the “traditional” bandstand, which will be replaced by a modern white canopy.

Independent Cllr Jason O’Connell called for the “valued” statues to be reinstated elsewhere before adding: “This on the whole is a fantastic opportunity to revitalise the centre of town.

“When we’re looking to compete with Newport, any investment should be welcomed.”

Conservative Cllr Richard Overton said: “It’s a vast improvement, its good there’s an investment in the town,” with Cllr Ron Burnett, independent, adding: “This is a long time coming.”

Members were also told that the proposed cladding had been tested and met fire safety regulations.

The committee voted 13 in favour of the application, with one member voting against the proposal.

A separate planning application for Monmouth Square is also expected to be discussed by planners this year.